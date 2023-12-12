Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $100,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HDB opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.