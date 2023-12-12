Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $132.75 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 765,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $132,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

