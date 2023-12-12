Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $121.51 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 3.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Las Vegas Sands worth $121,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.