Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 661,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 982,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

