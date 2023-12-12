Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys 10,400 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 2.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 1.27% of RH worth $92,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 151.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in RH by 216.9% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $248,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.75.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $250.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.69. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.