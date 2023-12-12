State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,037,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,288 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 4.4% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 10.87% of Nucor worth $4,433,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 352,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 39,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,357,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.