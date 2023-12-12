State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,329,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,980,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.29% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,713,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,539,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

