Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRT. B. Riley lowered Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

