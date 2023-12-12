Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

