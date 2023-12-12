Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Star Group Price Performance
SGU stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $498.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Star Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
