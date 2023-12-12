Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $498.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Star Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Star Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

