STAR Financial Bank Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

STAR Financial Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPM stock opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

