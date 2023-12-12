St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

Separately, UBS Group raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STJPF

St. James’s Place Price Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

(Get Free Report

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.