SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

