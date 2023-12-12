SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5,745.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

