SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $229.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

