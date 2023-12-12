SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,186 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $184.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

