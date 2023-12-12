Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $186.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $197.80 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $202.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

