Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,365,850 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

