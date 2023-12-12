Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTC. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE DTC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

