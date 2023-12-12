Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.17 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

