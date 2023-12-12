SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $144.82 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

