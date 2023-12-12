Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
SIEB opened at $1.70 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.15.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
