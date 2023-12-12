Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

