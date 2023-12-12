Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,164 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

