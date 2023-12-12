Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $42.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

