Royal Bank of Canada Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $70.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GMS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

