Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $8.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 851,270 shares of company stock worth $7,396,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.99. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

