Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 279.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

