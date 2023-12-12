Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.97 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 39.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

