Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile



Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

