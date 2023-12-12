Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
