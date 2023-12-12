Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.33 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

