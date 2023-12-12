Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.