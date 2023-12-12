RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RSF opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
