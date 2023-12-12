RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RSF opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.