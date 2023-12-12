RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Set at C$22.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.21.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.61 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,250.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

