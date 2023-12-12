Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) & American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -20.05% -19.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given American Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -7.71

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

