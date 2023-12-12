Reviewing Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 11.76% 4.73% 3.26% JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 0 2 1 3.33 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cameco and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.59%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cameco and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.44 billion 13.61 $68.75 million $0.44 102.41 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Summary

Cameco beats JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials. In addition, the company offers research, project, development, and engineering consulting services; drilling services; and procurement and transportation services, as well as monitors radiation level and environment conditions. Further, it is involved in the investment and administration of financial services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

