REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) will announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REV Group stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

