Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ooma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE OOMA opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.88. Ooma has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

