Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flowserve Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $30,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 110.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

