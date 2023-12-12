Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.