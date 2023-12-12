Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
