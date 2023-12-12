Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 3.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

