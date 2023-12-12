Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 338.58%.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of RCAT opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

