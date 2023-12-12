Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 338.58%.
Red Cat Stock Performance
Shares of RCAT opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
