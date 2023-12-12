RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

