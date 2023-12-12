Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

ET stock opened at C$13.88 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$10.03 and a twelve month high of C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

