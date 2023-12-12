Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LB opened at C$25.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.