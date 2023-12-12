RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.79.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
