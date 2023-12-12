RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.79.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in RADCOM by 9.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

