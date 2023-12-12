QuantaSing Group (QSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is set to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th. Analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. QuantaSing Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

