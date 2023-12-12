Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $109.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

