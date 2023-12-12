Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE OII opened at $19.50 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

