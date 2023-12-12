Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Lowered by Analyst

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

View Our Latest Report on TEX

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. Terex has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Terex by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.